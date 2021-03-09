Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

