Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 6.2%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,984,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,320,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Cowen began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

