PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

AGS traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,901. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

