Pivotal Research Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $49.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $645,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,716 shares of company stock worth $11,426,088 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 109.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

