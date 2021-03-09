PirateCash Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $3,441.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

