Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $272,964.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $65.03 million and approximately $272,964.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00248942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00094049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00055842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.