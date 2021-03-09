Piper Sandler Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $81.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $66,200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

