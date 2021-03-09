Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

