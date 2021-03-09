PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE PFN opened at $10.24 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
