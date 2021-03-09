Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 19.1% Higher

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares traded up 19.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.56. 3,671,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,528,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Phunware alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.