Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,866 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $30,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

