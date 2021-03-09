Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $39.47 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

