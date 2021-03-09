Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,360,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.