Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,489,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,099.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,737.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.