Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 24.10 Per Share

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PHNX opened at GBX 743.20 ($9.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 704.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.57. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,600 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,312 ($14,779.20).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.