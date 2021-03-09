Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

