Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

PDRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

