Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $635,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $32.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

