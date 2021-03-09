Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 825 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 506,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics stock opened at $170.52 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.