Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

