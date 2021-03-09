Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,359 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.08% of Urovant Sciences worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UROV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of UROV opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.