Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.