Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

