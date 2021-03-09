Pearson (PSON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pearson (LON: PSON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/1/2021 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 741 ($9.68).

1/21/2021 – Pearson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/15/2021 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/14/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

PSON stock traded down GBX 9.48 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 799.32 ($10.44). 2,805,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 750.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 634.01. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

