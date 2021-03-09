PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

