Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

