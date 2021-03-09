Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.73.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 72.91. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 over the last 90 days.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.