Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $31.10 on Monday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

