Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $153,880.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00.

PKOH stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.