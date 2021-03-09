Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.02.

NYSE PK opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

