Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0096

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Parachute has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $235,182.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,568,593 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

