Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10,198.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 125.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $482,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,546,293 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W opened at $306.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average of $276.33. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

