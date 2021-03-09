Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

