Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 39,507 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.41% of Hanger worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Hanger by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.