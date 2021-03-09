Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 1,046 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.