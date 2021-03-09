Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $8.12 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $450.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.