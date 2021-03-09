Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $499,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Chevron were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $109.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

