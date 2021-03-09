Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 26,387 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Monro were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Monro by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 154,590 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

