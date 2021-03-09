Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.10

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 1267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.