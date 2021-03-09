Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.61 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

