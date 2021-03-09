Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 351,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Organovo has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

