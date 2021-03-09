Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

