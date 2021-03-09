Oppenheimer Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Shares of DG stock opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

