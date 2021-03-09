Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,402 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

