Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 168,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.