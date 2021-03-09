Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

