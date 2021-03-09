Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 17,291 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $216.44 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock valued at $245,700,240. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

