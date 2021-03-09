Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.40 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

