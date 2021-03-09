Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

