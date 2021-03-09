Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

